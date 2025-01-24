Open Menu

PFA Imposes Heavy Fines To Chicken Suppliers

Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2025

PFA imposes heavy fines to chicken suppliers

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) The Meat Safety Task Force conducted an early morning operation at Tollinton Market, checked 28 suppliers and shops and imposed fine one two over the laws violations.

Out of 63,000 kilograms of chickens inspected at supply checkpoints in Lahore, 1,500 diseased and hazardous chickens were discarded.

These chickens, found to be suffering from flu, low weight and various diseases. Chickens were intended to be processed and sold as meat. Veterinary specialists confirmed their unsuitability for consumption before disposal.

The Punjab Food Authority remains committed to ensuring public health and food safety. Citizens are urged to report any suspicious activities to the PFA helpline 1223.

