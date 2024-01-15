PFA imposes hefty fines on 177 meat shops across Punjab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the production of six meat shops

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024)

and imposed hefty fines on 177 butchers during the province-wide meat inspection

drive besides issuing warning notices for improvement to 1,050 meat outlets.

On the directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, meat safety teams (MSTs)

examined 1,329 meat shops across the province while discarding 21,000kg of unhygienic meat.

Moreover, the authority also got FIRs lodged against six meat shops in the respective

police stations during different raids.

In the city, the PFA DG led the operation to check the performance of field teams as well as to

ensure the availability of healthy, fresh and safe meat to people.

He said the PFA barred the production of six meat shops by imposing emergency prohibition

orders (EPOs) after recovering the unhygienic meat of sick animals during different raids.

He said that the authority discarded the inferior-quality meat which was to be supplied to

different cooking centres and fast food points.

Muhammad Asim said that the use of diseased or unhygienic meat in food could cause diseases

for consumers. He requested citizens to support the PFA to eliminate the adulteration mafia

while informing the authority on its helpline number 1223 in case of any complaint.