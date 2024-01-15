PFA Imposes Hefty Fines On 177 Meat Shops Across Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2024 | 05:53 PM
The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the production of six meat shops
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stopped the production of six meat shops
and imposed hefty fines on 177 butchers during the province-wide meat inspection
drive besides issuing warning notices for improvement to 1,050 meat outlets.
On the directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, meat safety teams (MSTs)
examined 1,329 meat shops across the province while discarding 21,000kg of unhygienic meat.
Moreover, the authority also got FIRs lodged against six meat shops in the respective
police stations during different raids.
In the city, the PFA DG led the operation to check the performance of field teams as well as to
ensure the availability of healthy, fresh and safe meat to people.
He said the PFA barred the production of six meat shops by imposing emergency prohibition
orders (EPOs) after recovering the unhygienic meat of sick animals during different raids.
He said that the authority discarded the inferior-quality meat which was to be supplied to
different cooking centres and fast food points.
Muhammad Asim said that the use of diseased or unhygienic meat in food could cause diseases
for consumers. He requested citizens to support the PFA to eliminate the adulteration mafia
while informing the authority on its helpline number 1223 in case of any complaint.
Recent Stories
CDA decides to build model village in Islamabad
Keamari Police thwart attempt to smuggle hazardous indian gutka in SITE-A Operat ..
US President Advisor on Arts Shahid Ahmed Khan calls on Minister for Culture Jam ..
Rescue 1122 provides services 179 emergencies last week in Dera
Primary schools reopened amid foggy weather in Dera
264,928 apply for Intermediate admissions via PITB's OCAS
DC directs for timely payment of sugar produce to farmers
Mazda crushed passerby to death
Bilawal grieves over death of famous Sindhi actor Mir Mohammed Lakho
A total of 264,928 Applications Submitted Online for Intermediate Admissions in ..
European stock markets, oil prices retreat
Rupee gains 12 paisa against dollar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CDA decides to build model village in Islamabad6 minutes ago
-
Keamari Police thwart attempt to smuggle hazardous indian gutka in SITE-A Operation6 minutes ago
-
US President Advisor on Arts Shahid Ahmed Khan calls on Minister for Culture Jamal Shah6 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 provides services 179 emergencies last week in Dera6 minutes ago
-
Primary schools reopened amid foggy weather in Dera6 minutes ago
-
264,928 apply for Intermediate admissions via PITB's OCAS10 minutes ago
-
Mazda crushed passerby to death10 minutes ago
-
Bilawal grieves over death of famous Sindhi actor Mir Mohammed Lakho10 minutes ago
-
Legal action underway against profiteers33 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews progress on new e-registry centers33 minutes ago
-
Strict accountability being ensured in police dept: CPO33 minutes ago
-
20-bedded Nursery ward established at 'Women hospital'42 minutes ago