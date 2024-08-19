PFA Imposes Over Rs 1 Lac Fine On Food Points Over Hygiene Rules Violations
Sumaira FH Published August 19, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) raided in various districts including Lodhran and imposed over Rs one lac fine on various food points over hygiene rules violations.
Food safety teams under the supervision of Director Operations South, Asif Iqbal made inspection of beverage units, hotels, drink corners, and several food points in Multan, Khanewal, and Lodhran districts.
According to details, three restaurants at MDA Chowk, Katchery chowk, and Chungi No. 23 were fined a total of Rs. 45,000 for using prohibited ingredients in food preparation, storing stale food in freezers, and maintaining unhygienic kitchen areas.
Similarly, a supermarket in Kasuri Chowk was fined Rs. 30,000 for selling expired spices. In Kabirwala, a hotel owner was fined Rs. 10,000 for using MSG (China salt) in food preparation. Additionally, a beverage plant in Kehror Pacca, Lodhran, was fined Rs. 10,000 for lacking workers’ medical certificates and failing to label final products.
A milk delivery vehicle was fined Rs. 15,000 after water adulteration, low fat content, and insufficient natural nutrition were detected in the milk.
