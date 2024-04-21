PFA imposes over Rs one lac fine on various food points

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2024) A team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) here on Sunday raided and imposed over Rs one lac fine on various food points owners for poor quality in DG Khan, Muzaffargarh and Rajanpur areas.

It raided in Shah Sadar Din DG Khan area and imposed Rs 30,000 fine on grocery store over selling prohibited China salt.

Likewise, Rs 18,000 fine was imposed on two keryana stores in Jatoi over selling expired items and China salt.

A fine of Rs 25,000 was imposed on bakery unit and Rs 10,000 fine on milk shop over not maintaining proper record of sale. Similarly, Rs 30,000 fine was imposed on two ice cream units in Kot Mithan Rajanpur area.