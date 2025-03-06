PFA Imposes Rs 125,000 Fine Over Violation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2025 | 12:10 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed Rs.125,000 fines on two food outlets,drink corners, and a bakery for violating food safety regulations.
A team led by Director Operations South, Shahzad Magassi, conducted inspections and destroyed 5,000 sachets of chewing tobacco, 50 litres of rancid oil, 25 kg of substandard chocolate, and 40 kg of Chinese salt on the spot. The crackdown was carried out at various locations, including Katcheri Chowk, GT Road Sanawan, and Mamla Chowk.
Director General Food Authority, Mohammed Asim Javed, urged the youth to avoid consuming chewing tobacco and cigarettes due to their serious health risks.
He also stated that actions against sellers of banned and substandard products were being intensified, especially during the holy month.
Meanwhile, Sanawan police arrested a notorious drug peddler-- Umar Akbar,resident of basti Khousa, and recovered 1,500 grams of hashish from his possession.
