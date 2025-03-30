Open Menu

PFA Imposes Rs 1.4 Mln Fine On Sweet Outlets

Sumaira FH Published March 30, 2025 | 10:00 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2025) To provide the residents quality Sweetmeat, Punjab food Authority (PFA) destroyed 200 kg of sub-standard sweets on Sunday.

According to PFA spokesman, during checking of 30 bakeries and sweet points in commercial market and at Benazir Bhutto Road, the PFA teams imposed a fine of Rs 1.4 million on various outlets for poor arrangements.

The PFA had issued an ultimatum to all sweets manufacturers to use up to standard milk and sugar in preparing sweets on the occasion of Eid ul Fitr.

The PFA directed the manufacturers to use only approved colours and dairy products instead of vegetable fat.

He said the use of artificial colours was a source of spreading dangerous diseases, adding on the spot tests would be conducted and strict action would be taken against those found in adulteration including sealing of their businesses even during Eid days.

