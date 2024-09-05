PFA Imposes Rs 185,000 Fine On Eateries
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM
DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed Rs 185,000 fine on various eateries during raids on Thursday.
According to official sources, a poultry shop was fined Rs 10,000 for failing to provide record of dead chickens.
Taunsa Milk Shop was imposed Rs 15,000 fine for selling substandard milk, while several unlicensed shops faced fines amounting to Rs 60,000.
In Muzaffargarh, a sweets and bakery unit was fined Rs 30,000 for violating cleanliness standards. A superstore was fined Rs 25,000 for selling illegal China salt. Another poultry shop was imposed Rs 20,000 fine for improper storage of poultry meat in a refrigerator.
Moreover, a shop located near the Railway Crossing in Layyah was fined Rs 15,000 for improper handling of food items.
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Owners found guilty of renting out places to beggars2 minutes ago
-
KP govt to take up handing over of USC to KP with federal govt: Muzamil Aslam2 minutes ago
-
Motorway police reunite two lost brothers with family2 minutes ago
-
DC forms 4 member committee on student's violence2 minutes ago
-
Seminar held to mark World Literacy Day in Jhang2 minutes ago
-
SNGPL disconnects 10 more connections2 minutes ago
-
Tree plantation drive, RCB sapling reaches 400012 minutes ago
-
Leading religious scholars extend support to immunization campaigns against polio, other diseases12 minutes ago
-
Five reports laid, 12 motions adopted in Senate12 minutes ago
-
PHC grants 20-day interim bail of KP CM in arms, liquor recovery case22 minutes ago
-
PSMA Punjab welcomes govt decision to de-regulate sugar industry22 minutes ago
-
PHA selects 50 Christian staff for a pilgrimage22 minutes ago