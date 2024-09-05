Open Menu

PFA Imposes Rs 185,000 Fine On Eateries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 05:20 PM

PFA imposes Rs 185,000 fine on eateries

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) imposed Rs 185,000 fine on various eateries during raids on Thursday.

According to official sources, a poultry shop was fined Rs 10,000 for failing to provide record of dead chickens.

Taunsa Milk Shop was imposed Rs 15,000 fine for selling substandard milk, while several unlicensed shops faced fines amounting to Rs 60,000.

In Muzaffargarh, a sweets and bakery unit was fined Rs 30,000 for violating cleanliness standards. A superstore was fined Rs 25,000 for selling illegal China salt. Another poultry shop was imposed Rs 20,000 fine for improper storage of poultry meat in a refrigerator.

Moreover, a shop located near the Railway Crossing in Layyah was fined Rs 15,000 for improper handling of food items.

