PFA Imposes Rs 270,000 Fine On Nine Eateries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2024 | 06:00 PM

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has imposed Rs 270,000 cumulative fine on nine eateries and served warning notices on two food points during an operation, being conducted under the supervision of Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid

Meanwhile, the food safety teams discarded a huge quantity of expired ketchup, prohibited Chinese salt and 72 litres of substandard used cooking oil during the food inspection operation in Johar Town and on Shuakat Khanam Road.

The director general said that the authority took action against the food business operators (FBOs) for frying food in rancid oil and failing to present expired food records. Moreover, the raiding teams witnessed poor storage systems, the presence of prohibited food ingredients and poor cleanliness arrangements in the kitchen premises.

On the special instructions of the Punjab chief minister, every small and big food business would be checked before the start of the holy month of Ramazan, he said.

