PFA Imposes Rs 34.4 Million Fine On Food Points In DG Khan Division In 2023

Published January 05, 2024 | 04:10 PM

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has imposed over Rs 34.4 million fine on 4825 food points over violation of hygiene rules across the division.

According to performance report of PFA DG Khan division, the teams have checked 37362 food points and served warning notices to 23964 food business owners during 2023.

FIRs got registered against 12 food business owners over serious violation of laws and seven arrested.

According to PFA spokesperson, the authority disposed off 74506 liters of substandard milk, 6481 liters unhygienic juice, more than 3000 adulterated spices 3000 kilograms of pickles and Jams, 524 kg of unhealthy meat and others in DG Khan, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur and Layyah last year.

On this occasion, DG Punjab Food Authority Muhammad Asim Javed said that all stages from food preparation to delivery were being checked on daily basis.

The authority was taking all possible steps to eliminate adulteration.

APP/hus-sak

