PFA Imposes Rs 60,000 For Serious Violations Of Laws
Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2025 | 06:10 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) are continuing their operations to check the quality of essential items. During the inspection of several food businesses, including milk trucks, in the city and its surroundings. The Punjab Food Authority on Saturday has imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 for serious violations of laws.
During the inspection, 6 kg of expired food items were recovered from a grocery store and destroyed, action was taken against food points and meat shops for poor cleanliness arrangements and unavailability of medical supplies for employees. Deputy Director Operations Punjab Food Authority Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza said that actions against those who adulterate food would continue without fear or hesitation.
Recent Stories
Maxwell clears President Trump, denies Epstein had client list
TECNO Joins Hands with Alkhidmat Foundation to Support Flood-Affected Families i ..
Australia suffer fifth consecutive ODI series defeat against South Africa
Eggplant: A powerful ingredient for weight loss, health benefits
Rajab Butt reacts to arrest of fellow YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Emirates Rulers offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of mother of Prince F ..
Kazakh President awards APC President Majid Al-Usaimi 'Order of Friendship'
YouTuber Ducky Bhai’s physical remand extended for five days
Indian RAW network busted, suspects arrested in Sindh CTD operation
Field Marshal Munir reiterates Pakistan’s Army’s resolve to stand with Baloc ..
Extreme heat kills more than 1,300 prople in Portugal
UAE boats dominate sprint scene at F1H2O World Championship opener in Lake Toba
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI Govt fails to provide relief to KP flood victims: Engr Amir Muqam5 minutes ago
-
DC visits flood-prone areas near Sutlej River5 minutes ago
-
PFA imposes Rs 60,000 for serious violations of laws5 minutes ago
-
Road infrastructure restored, majority power feeders now functional in flood affected areas: Tarar15 minutes ago
-
Punjab Emergency Service responded to 25 road traffic accidents during last 24 hours15 minutes ago
-
CM orders payment of salaries to ‘Suthra Punjab’ workers25 minutes ago
-
Secretary suspends principal during surprise visit25 minutes ago
-
District Seerat-un-Nabi Committee meets to review arrangements for Eid Milad un Nabi25 minutes ago
-
26 labour laws merged to safeguard worker rights: Secretary25 minutes ago
-
Rescuers honoured for saving woman's life25 minutes ago
-
Experts warn of alarming rise in liver cancer cases in Pakistan25 minutes ago
-
Azma Bokhari slams propaganda against Punjab CM over May 9 attacks35 minutes ago