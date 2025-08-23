Open Menu

PFA Imposes Rs 60,000 For Serious Violations Of Laws

Umer Jamshaid Published August 23, 2025 | 06:10 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2025) The food safety teams of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) are continuing their operations to check the quality of essential items. During the inspection of several food businesses, including milk trucks, in the city and its surroundings. The Punjab Food Authority on Saturday has imposed a fine of Rs 60,000 for serious violations of laws.

During the inspection, 6 kg of expired food items were recovered from a grocery store and destroyed, action was taken against food points and meat shops for poor cleanliness arrangements and unavailability of medical supplies for employees. Deputy Director Operations Punjab Food Authority Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza said that actions against those who adulterate food would continue without fear or hesitation.

