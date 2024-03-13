PFA Imposes Rs 630,000 Fine On Six FBOs
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 13, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), under the supervision of its Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid, visited 18 food points including five superstores, seven poultry shops and six chicken carrier vehicles in Samanabad and Tollinton Market.
The DG said that the food authority imposed Rs 630,000 collective fine on six food business operators (FBOs) for violating the Punjab Pure Food Regulations besides discarding 1,200kg adulterated butter, 200kg substandard desi ghee and 90kg diseased and dead chicken.
He said that adulterated butter and desi ghee were to be supplied to local shops in the provincial metropolis. He said the PFA issued stern warning notices to meat shops in Tollinton market regarding ensuring the sale of meat as per the PFA Act.
Muhammad Asim said that food points, units and factories are being continuously checked across Punjab during Ramazan. He directed the food business operators to ensure quality of food; otherwise, the counterfeiting businesses would be closed down.
