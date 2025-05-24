PFA imposes Rs 699,000 over poor hygiene

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) enforcement teams carried out surprise inspections at motorway service areas and roadside food outlets under the directions of PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed.

During crackdown, food safety teams inspected 319 food points and imposed fines worth Rs 699,000 on 38 outlets over poor hygiene. As many as 259 food businesses were served improvement notices, while over 80kg of substandard milk, expired beverages and low-grade cooking oil were discarded on the spot.

The DG said that a strict ban has been enforced on the sale of unauthorized and low-quality food along highways, GT Road, bus terminals and lorry stands. He said that during inspections, adulterated milk and expired items were seized and several food outlets were found using low-quality frying oil.

He said that many food units failed to comply with earlier warnings and lacked proper documentation. In various locations, kitchen areas were found infested with flies, mosquitoes and lizards, while cooked food was stored uncovered. The confiscated milk was diluted and had low fat content.

Inspection points included Sukheki (10), Sial Mor (53), Bhera (71), Hakla (24), Burhan (18), Kallar Kahar (32), Chakri (2), Lilla (2), Peer Khara (3), Nankana (12), Faisalabad (6), Shorkot (5), Abdul Hakeem (26), Khanewal (6), Jalalpur Pirwala (22), Uch Sharif (11), and Rahim Yar Khan (16).