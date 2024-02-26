PFA in action: 650 kg cakes, milk wasted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2024) Punjab food Authority (PFA) has imposed heavy fines on owners of multiple foods production units after disposing of about 5 kg adulterated milk and 650 kg sub-standard cakes at different places here.

The action was launched under supervision of Director Operation South Shahzad Maggsi. The operational team checked out several vehicles carrying milk, hotels and bakeries.

The DG Punjab Food Authority said in a statement that measures against substandard and unhealthy foods production are continued unabated across the province.

He said that about 34 vehicles stuffed with milk were checked on the spot at external and internal routs of Muzaffargarhs out of which milk samples of the three vehicles didn't meet the desired standard of purity.

He said the said quantity of the adulterated milk was wasted, while two factories operating in Kot Addu were fined worth Rs 55,000 for tracing out unidentified ingredients into the products.

Two restaurants were fined worth Rs. 44000 at Taunsa mor for using artificial chinese salt in the production.

The DG warned that no entity would be permitted to play with lives of people in order to mint undue profit. He said anybody could contact at 1223 to register complaint with solid proof against the manufacturing unit for offering adulterating stuff to consumers.