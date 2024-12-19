Open Menu

PFA Initiates School Nutrition Programme

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) In a bid to ensure the health and proper growth of children, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has initiated the school nutrition programme.

The program was inaugurated by PFA Director General Asim Javed at DPS Model Town, where he delivered a detailed lecture to teachers, students, and staff about its objectives. Highlighting the alarming statistics, DG Asim Javed shared that more than 40% of children suffer from stunting due to malnutrition, 28% face wasting, 30% have height issues compared to their age, and 9.5% are overweight.

The programme aims to educate children and teachers on the importance of nutritious food and avoiding unhealthy dietary choices. Free tests, including weight, height, and Body Mass Index (BMI) assessments, will be conducted, and the screening reports will be shared with parents, school administration, and the School education Department.

In the pilot phase, 25 government schools, comprising 38,000 children, have been included.

After an initial two months of providing nutritious food and conducting health screenings, the program's scope will expand across Punjab.

DG Asim Javed said, “Malnutrition not only affects children’s health but also hampers their mental and physical growth. Educating parents and teachers on preparing healthy lunchboxes is an essential part of this initiative. This is not just a parental issue but a national concern, as these children will shape the country's future in the coming decades.”

The PFA, working seven days a week, remains committed to ensuring food quality across the province in line with the vision of the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Speaking at the event, DPS Principal Brig (retd) Khurram Mehmood Rana lauded the PFA's efforts, noting that the lack of awareness regarding nutritious food is a pressing issue in Pakistan.

