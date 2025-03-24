PFA Initiates Tree Plantation Campaign
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2025 | 05:50 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has initiated tree plantation campaign under the 'Plant for Pakistan' of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif.
According to a PFA spokesperson on Monday, the Authority had issued instructions to plant saplings in all food points.
About 10 saplings were planted at the PFA office in Rawalpindi, 20 in Murree, 10 in Attock, 10 in Chakwal and 20 in Jhelum.
The PFA’s field teams in Rawalpindi Division also planted saplings in food points and restaurants.
The spokesperson said trees were the only means of cleaning the air cover spread around the Earth, and urged the citizens to make the ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign a success by planting saplings.
