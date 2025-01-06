Open Menu

PFA Inspected 65,000 Food Points Last Year

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2025 | 05:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority Sargodha has released its annual performance report.

According to a press note, a total of 65,000 food points were checked during the year 2024 whereas fines of Rs 62.56 million were imposed to the owners of several food points for non-compliance with the rules and regulations. The report said that 60 food businesses were temporarily stopped from operating for repeated violations of the rules and regulations. According to the press note, cases were registered against the owners of 109 adulteration-related businesses.

During the year, food safety teams inspected more than 40 million liters of milk in trucks and shops and fines of more than Rs 5 million were imposed on those selling substandard milk and 72,000 liters of unsafe milk were destroyed.

In addition to other food items, more than 3,000 meat shops were also checked and more than 20,000 kilograms of unsafe meat were destroyed, while warning notices were also issued to more than 23,000 food businesses for minor defects. The spokesperson said that on the instructions of DG Punjab Food Authority Muhammad Asim Javed, 100 percent inspections of various campaigns such as (snacks units, dairy products, pickle units, tea units, honey units, water plants and marriage halls) were also ensured.

