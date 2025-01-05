PFA inspected over 150,000 food units last year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) A performance review report was released by the Punjab Food Authority to assess the actions taken in the Multan and Sahiwal divisions for the years 2023 and 2024.

According to the report, there has been a record increase in performance in 2024 as compared to the previous year. Details of the report reveal that in 2024, 69 percent more food points were inspected compared to 2023. In 2023, 89,000 food units were inspected, while in 2024, over 150,000 food units were checked. There was a 38 percent increase in fines imposed for violations of health regulations.

In 2023, 12,642 food points were fined, while in 2024, over 17,000 food points faced penalties for violations.

A 65 percent increase in cases related to food adulteration and fraud was recorded in 2024, compared to the previous year. To prevent the sale of unsafe food, 46 percent more food production units were halted for non-compliance in 2024 than in 2023.

DG Punjab Food Authority Asim Javed stated that there has been a record improvement in food safety due to timely action against health-threatening elements.

He further mentioned that this year, more effective measures would be taken across Punjab for food protection. He emphasized that, as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, ensuring public health was top priority.