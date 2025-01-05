PFA Inspected Over 150,000 Food Units Last Year
Umer Jamshaid Published January 05, 2025 | 04:31 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) A performance review report was released by the Punjab Food Authority to assess the actions taken in the Multan and Sahiwal divisions for the years 2023 and 2024.
According to the report, there has been a record increase in performance in 2024 as compared to the previous year. Details of the report reveal that in 2024, 69 percent more food points were inspected compared to 2023. In 2023, 89,000 food units were inspected, while in 2024, over 150,000 food units were checked. There was a 38 percent increase in fines imposed for violations of health regulations.
In 2023, 12,642 food points were fined, while in 2024, over 17,000 food points faced penalties for violations.
A 65 percent increase in cases related to food adulteration and fraud was recorded in 2024, compared to the previous year. To prevent the sale of unsafe food, 46 percent more food production units were halted for non-compliance in 2024 than in 2023.
DG Punjab Food Authority Asim Javed stated that there has been a record improvement in food safety due to timely action against health-threatening elements.
He further mentioned that this year, more effective measures would be taken across Punjab for food protection. He emphasized that, as per the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, ensuring public health was top priority.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 January 2025
Continuity of policies key to development: Ahsan Iqbal
India issues visas to only 100 Pakistani pilgrims for Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti's ..
CM Murad launches Rescue 1122's new Highway operations
PM Shehbaz condemns bomb blast in Turbat
Ali Raza takes seven-for as final heads for an exciting finish
PSL 10: Franchises announce retentions without any trade
3 killed, 35 injured in Kech blast
Sarfraz Bugti condemns Turbat blast, expresses deep sorrow
Nabi Gul banned for 3 domestic matches
Pakistani U19 women’s team training in full swing in Karachi
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PFA inspected over 150,000 food units last year2 minutes ago
-
USKT holds annual get-together2 minutes ago
-
AIOU offers Free Matric Education to Children of Balochistan, Ex-FATA & GB2 minutes ago
-
LGH provided dialysis to over 18,000 patients in 20242 minutes ago
-
Sarfraz Bugti pays tribute to Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on 97th birth anniversary2 minutes ago
-
Chairman Senate condemns terrorist attack in Turbat2 minutes ago
-
NA speaker stresses self-determination as fundamental right for Kashmiris2 minutes ago
-
Dera police foil dacoity attempt, recover looted goods3 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah condemns terrorist attack in Turbat3 minutes ago
-
Peace in KP vital for Pakistan's prosperity: Muqam12 minutes ago
-
CTD wraps up 2024 with 52 operations, 565 extremist accounts blocked12 minutes ago
-
Pucar-15 gets 1.5 mln calls, 83% hoax calls in 202412 minutes ago