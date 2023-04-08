PFA inspects 3,463 food points during Sehr, Iftar

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) food safety teams inspected 3,463 food points and penalized 463 food business operators with cumulative fine of Rs 5.1 million during Sehr and Iftar times

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) food safety teams inspected 3,463 food points and penalized 463 food business operators with cumulative fine of Rs 5.1 million during Sehr and Iftar times.

Sharing its 15-days of Sehr and Iftar inspection campaign with media for public interest here Saturday, the PFA spokesman added that the authority had also issued warning notices to 1,180 food businesses, asking them to improve hygiene conditions and remove the minor issues.

Moreover, the authority stopped the production of five food points over multiple violations by imposing emergency prohibition orders.

Further, the PFA teams disposed of 117 litre substandard oil and 62,430 litres of adulterated milk.

The spokesman said that PFA also took action against DahiBhala, Samosas and Roll Patti points for non-adherence to food regulations. The implementation of hygiene principles was essential for every food business operator otherwise, lawbreakers would be dealt iron handedly, he vowed.