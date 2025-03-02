PFA Inspects Over 90 Marriage Halls, Imposes Fine Of Rs 1.352 Million
Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2025 | 01:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) inspected over 90 marriage halls and imposed
a total fine of Rs 1.352 million on violation of rules about standard food items.
PFA spokesman said here on Sunday that the authority had launched a vigorous
campaign against substandard and spurious food items in Faisalabad.
During the drive, the PFA teams checked quality of food items in more than
90 marriage halls, marquees and restaurants in Faisalabad and confiscated
more than 80 kg unhygienic meat, 360 kg substandard food items and 130 kg
spices, etc.
The PFA teams imposed a total fine of Rs 1.352 million in addition to sealing
premises of one hall and issuing warnings to owners of 44 halls during the period,
he added.
