PFA Inspects Over 90 Marriage Halls, Imposes Fine Of Rs 1.352 Million

Muhammad Irfan Published March 02, 2025 | 01:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) inspected over 90 marriage halls and imposed

a total fine of Rs 1.352 million on violation of rules about standard food items.

PFA spokesman said here on Sunday that the authority had launched a vigorous

campaign against substandard and spurious food items in Faisalabad.

During the drive, the PFA teams checked quality of food items in more than

90 marriage halls, marquees and restaurants in Faisalabad and confiscated

more than 80 kg unhygienic meat, 360 kg substandard food items and 130 kg

spices, etc.

The PFA teams imposed a total fine of Rs 1.352 million in addition to sealing

premises of one hall and issuing warnings to owners of 44 halls during the period,

he added.

