PFA inspects salt units, imposes Rs 22,000 fine

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :food Safety Team inspected salt units located in different areas of the city on Thursday.

The teams noticed poor sanitation conditions at various units and imposed a fine of Rs 22,000 on them while production at a unit was stopped till improvement.

The PFA team also imposed a fine of 12,000 on a paan shop after the recovery of 'Gutka'.

The team also disposed of 464 sachets of banned and poor quality 'Gutka'.