PFA Inspects Salt Units, Imposes Rs 22,000 Fine
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023 | 07:18 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :food Safety Team inspected salt units located in different areas of the city on Thursday.
The teams noticed poor sanitation conditions at various units and imposed a fine of Rs 22,000 on them while production at a unit was stopped till improvement.
The PFA team also imposed a fine of 12,000 on a paan shop after the recovery of 'Gutka'.
The team also disposed of 464 sachets of banned and poor quality 'Gutka'.