PFA Intensifies Anti-adulteration Campaign, Warns Of Strict Action
Sumaira FH Published September 27, 2025 | 06:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has stepped up its drive under Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz’s ‘Healthy Punjab, Free of Adulteration Mission’ to ensure the availability of quality food across the province.
A PFA spokesman said on Saturday that standard operating procedures (SOPs) had been devised in line with international benchmarks to maintain the quality of meat and milk, while a vigorous awareness campaign on food safety and hygiene was also under way.
He said that hundreds of shops in Rawalpindi and Sargodha regions had been provided with pamphlets, brochures and banners carrying clear information about food safety laws. Shopkeepers were instructed to keep their employees’ medical and laboratory test certificates available at all times and to use aprons, head covers, masks and gloves while working.
The spokesman said that PFA inspection teams were working in three shifts daily to check shops and general stores, ensuring citizens were provided with hygienic food. A comprehensive set of guidelines had also been issued for both shopkeepers and consumers.
He emphasised that no compromise would be made on food quality and strict action would be taken against violators, regardless of any pressure. “Suppliers must put their house in order as the PFA teams are fully active to curb adulteration and substandard food,” he warned.
The spokesman added that through education, awareness and shared responsibility, the PFA was committed to safeguarding public health in line with the chief minister’s vision of building a healthy and adulteration-free society.
More Stories From Pakistan
