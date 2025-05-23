Open Menu

PFA Intensifies Crackdown

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2025 | 11:23 PM

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority's (PFA) teams have stepped up their inspections on Friday in Chiniot, prioritizing the provision of safe food to students in schools and colleges.

According to PFA spokesman, a renowned school's canteen sealed and 30 liters of expired bottled water were destroyed on the spot due to poor cleanliness and expired products.

A dry fruit shop and a sweets and bakers' production unit sealed due to extremely poor cleanliness arrangements and missing medical screening certificates for workers.

Over 100 liters of adulterated milk were destroyed after inspection using a modern lacto-scan machine, and a fine of Rs 37,000 imposed.

A grocery store and a sweet shop fined Rs 15,000 for displaying expired products, and over 10 kg of expired items were destroyed.

Deputy Director Operations Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza emphasized the authority's commitment to ensuring food safety, particularly for children and students. The crackdown will continue to target establishments violating food safety regulations.

