Open Menu

PFA Intensifies Crackdown Against Sugar Smuggling; Seizes Two Trucks

Sumaira FH Published September 14, 2023 | 11:22 PM

PFA intensifies crackdown against sugar smuggling; seizes two trucks

The Punjab Food Authority Rawalpindi intensified operations against sugar hoarders and seized two sugar-loaded trucks foiling a sugar smuggling attempt in the limits of Taxila police station here on Thursday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The Punjab food Authority Rawalpindi intensified operations against sugar hoarders and seized two sugar-loaded trucks foiling a sugar smuggling attempt in the limits of Taxila police station here on Thursday.

District Food Controller Muhammad Ramzan Bhatti said that two trucks each loaded with 1440 bags were stopped at the Farooqia checkpost near Taxila, in which sugar was being smuggled.

He said later the seized sugar was auctioned at Rs 140 per kg.

Bhatti said that the sugar was auctioned with the dealer on the condition that he would sell the sugar to the public at Rs 150 per kg in the market.

On the other hand, a small warehouse in Murree was raided and 63 bags of stored sugar were recovered and the owner was fined Rs 10,000. The confiscated sugar was sold in the local market at Rs 150 per kg, he added.

Related Topics

Punjab Police Station Murree Rawalpindi Taxila Market

Recent Stories

Experts at IGCF 2023 discuss sustainable agricultu ..

Experts at IGCF 2023 discuss sustainable agriculture, global climate action, and ..

8 minutes ago
 Sharjah’s DGR leads global dialogues on cross-cu ..

Sharjah’s DGR leads global dialogues on cross-cultural education, water securi ..

8 minutes ago
 Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Task For ..

Commissioner chairs meeting of Divisional Task Force for Polio

52 seconds ago
 LEAs, intel operation launched against Gold smuggl ..

LEAs, intel operation launched against Gold smuggling mafia

53 seconds ago
 PPP focusing on stability of national economy: Sha ..

PPP focusing on stability of national economy: Shazia Marri

55 seconds ago
 ECP should not delay elections after completing de ..

ECP should not delay elections after completing delimitation: Pakistan Muslim Le ..

56 seconds ago
Arab Strategy Forum session explores political shi ..

Arab Strategy Forum session explores political shifts and global economic trends

23 minutes ago
 AJK govt takes due initiatives to address public i ..

AJK govt takes due initiatives to address public issues on priority: PM

34 minutes ago
 IHC seeks details of cases against PTI chief

IHC seeks details of cases against PTI chief

34 minutes ago
 e&amp; partners with COP28 as Principal Technology ..

E&amp; partners with COP28 as Principal Technology Partner

53 minutes ago
 Two sub-engineers suspended

Two sub-engineers suspended

34 minutes ago
 Police official buried with honor in Larkana

Police official buried with honor in Larkana

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan