PFA intensifies crackdown against sugar smuggling; seizes two trucks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The Punjab food Authority Rawalpindi intensified operations against sugar hoarders and seized two sugar-loaded trucks foiling a sugar smuggling attempt in the limits of Taxila police station here on Thursday.

District Food Controller Muhammad Ramzan Bhatti said that two trucks each loaded with 1440 bags were stopped at the Farooqia checkpost near Taxila, in which sugar was being smuggled.

He said later the seized sugar was auctioned at Rs 140 per kg.

Bhatti said that the sugar was auctioned with the dealer on the condition that he would sell the sugar to the public at Rs 150 per kg in the market.

On the other hand, a small warehouse in Murree was raided and 63 bags of stored sugar were recovered and the owner was fined Rs 10,000. The confiscated sugar was sold in the local market at Rs 150 per kg, he added.