PFA Intensifies Operation Against Food Adulteration
Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Punjab Food Authority has ramped up its efforts against food adulteration,
targeting offenders in various areas, including Babu Sabu, Shahdara, and
the city centre.
On the direction of PFA Director General Asim Javed, a major operation
led to the seizure of 600 kg harmful, expired meat, 400 liters of adulterated
milk, and a significant quantity of expired food products.
During inspections of 49 food points and 220 milk transport vehicles, one
case was registered, resulting in the immediate arrest of a suspect. Additionally,
one food point was shutdown, and a supplier's vehicle was impounded.
The DG announced fines totaling Rs 378,000 imposed on 33 establishments
for poor hygiene practices.
The operation, which lasted from early morning until late at night, involved
a thorough inspection of over 326,000 liters of milk entering Lahore.
At the Babu Sabu Toll Plaza, authorities disposed of unwholesome meat
and filed charges against the responsible party. The confiscated milk was
intended for distribution to various shops and societies in the city.
During inspections at well-known food outlets revealed severe lapses in hygiene,
leading to fines.
The PFA Director General noted that restaurants lacked proper oil change records
and failed to present medical and training certificates for their employees.
Many milk shops exhibited inadequate cleanliness and were found infested
with pests.
He emphasized the necessity for food businesses to uphold high standards
and adhere to health regulations, warning that strict action would be taken
against violators.
Citizens are encouraged to report instances of food adulteration by calling 1223.
