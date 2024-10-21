Open Menu

PFA Intensifies Operation Against Food Adulteration

Faizan Hashmi Published October 21, 2024 | 05:00 PM

PFA intensifies operation against food adulteration

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) Punjab Food Authority has ramped up its efforts against food adulteration,

targeting offenders in various areas, including Babu Sabu, Shahdara, and

the city centre.

On the direction of PFA Director General Asim Javed, a major operation

led to the seizure of 600 kg harmful, expired meat, 400 liters of adulterated

milk, and a significant quantity of expired food products.

During inspections of 49 food points and 220 milk transport vehicles, one

case was registered, resulting in the immediate arrest of a suspect. Additionally,

one food point was shutdown, and a supplier's vehicle was impounded.

The DG announced fines totaling Rs 378,000 imposed on 33 establishments

for poor hygiene practices.

The operation, which lasted from early morning until late at night, involved

a thorough inspection of over 326,000 liters of milk entering Lahore.

At the Babu Sabu Toll Plaza, authorities disposed of unwholesome meat

and filed charges against the responsible party. The confiscated milk was

intended for distribution to various shops and societies in the city.

During inspections at well-known food outlets revealed severe lapses in hygiene,

leading to fines.

The PFA Director General noted that restaurants lacked proper oil change records

and failed to present medical and training certificates for their employees.

Many milk shops exhibited inadequate cleanliness and were found infested

with pests.

He emphasized the necessity for food businesses to uphold high standards

and adhere to health regulations, warning that strict action would be taken

against violators.

Citizens are encouraged to report instances of food adulteration by calling 1223.

Related Topics

Lahore Poor Punjab Oil Vehicles Vehicle From

Recent Stories

PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third ..

PakVsEng: Efforts to make pitch favorable in third Test underway

2 hours ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices increase by Rs500 per tola in Pakistan

3 hours ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Me ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Netherlands and Meets Top Military Leadership

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea

Pakistan Navy Ship Seizes Narcotics at Sea

3 hours ago
 Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26t ..

Few hours left for names of next CJP under new 26th Constitutional amendment

3 hours ago
 Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chau ..

Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, her husband Mahmood Chaudhary welcome third son

3 hours ago
Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendm ..

Gazette notification of 26th constitutional amendments issued after presidential ..

3 hours ago
 Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks contr ..

Kareena Kapoor's marriage certificate sparks controversy on social media

4 hours ago
 26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of ..

26th Constitutional amendment: What is process of CJP appointment?

5 hours ago
 Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of nationa ..

Passage of 26th amendment manifestation of national solidarity, consensus: PM

6 hours ago
 Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment ..

Senate, NA pass ‘The Constitution 26th Amendment Bill, 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 October 2024

8 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan