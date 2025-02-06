PFA Intensifies Operations To Ensure Public Health Safety
Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 10:50 AM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams remain active in the field to safeguard public health, conducting rigorous inspections of food establishments across the region.
Under the supervision of Director Operations South, Shehzad Magsi, inspection teams visited various locations in Muzaffargarh, where two bakeries and two restaurants were scrutinized for compliance with food safety regulations.
During the operation, a bakery unit was found violating hygiene standards, leading to the suspension of its production and a registration of a case against the owner. Additionally, a total of Rs. 190,000 fine was imposed on two restaurants and a bakery for substandard practices.
The inspection team also seized and destroyed 20 kg of unsafe sweets, over two dozen cracked eggs, and other sub par ingredients to prevent their consumption.
In Alipur, a bakery was found mixing starch in sweets, resulting in the suspension of its operations until improvements are made. According to Director General PFA, Muhammad Asim Javed, an FIR was registered against the bakery owner for severe violations.
Furthermore, two restaurants in Alipur were fined Rs.115,000 for using low-quality spices in their food preparation,while another bakery near the bus stand was penalized with a Rs. 75,000 fine for using untraceable and potentially harmful ingredients in food production.
PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed reaffirmed the commitment to public health, stating, “Daily inspections are being conducted at all levels of food businesses to ensure compliance with safety standards.”
He urged citizens to report food safety violations by contacting the PFA helpline at 1223.
