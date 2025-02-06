Open Menu

PFA Intensifies Operations To Ensure Public Health Safety

Sumaira FH Published February 06, 2025 | 10:50 AM

PFA intensifies operations to ensure public health safety

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) teams remain active in the field to safeguard public health, conducting rigorous inspections of food establishments across the region.

Under the supervision of Director Operations South, Shehzad Magsi, inspection teams visited various locations in Muzaffargarh, where two bakeries and two restaurants were scrutinized for compliance with food safety regulations.

During the operation, a bakery unit was found violating hygiene standards, leading to the suspension of its production and a registration of a case against the owner. Additionally, a total of Rs. 190,000 fine was imposed on two restaurants and a bakery for substandard practices.

The inspection team also seized and destroyed 20 kg of unsafe sweets, over two dozen cracked eggs, and other sub par ingredients to prevent their consumption.

In Alipur, a bakery was found mixing starch in sweets, resulting in the suspension of its operations until improvements are made. According to Director General PFA, Muhammad Asim Javed, an FIR was registered against the bakery owner for severe violations.

Furthermore, two restaurants in Alipur were fined Rs.115,000 for using low-quality spices in their food preparation,while another bakery near the bus stand was penalized with a Rs. 75,000 fine for using untraceable and potentially harmful ingredients in food production.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javed reaffirmed the commitment to public health, stating, “Daily inspections are being conducted at all levels of food businesses to ensure compliance with safety standards.”

He urged citizens to report food safety violations by contacting the PFA helpline at 1223.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2025

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 February 2025

2 hours ago
 GDA,  Al-Khidmat Foundation host roundtable on IT ..

GDA,  Al-Khidmat Foundation host roundtable on IT growth, challenges

9 hours ago
 UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of ..

UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 300 captives between Russia, ..

12 hours ago
 UAE's first AI open competition for school student ..

UAE's first AI open competition for school students launched

12 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on emblems of Emira ..

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on emblems of Emirate of Dubai, Government of Dub ..

12 hours ago
Plug and Play Middle East Summit: UAE Minister cha ..

Plug and Play Middle East Summit: UAE Minister champions role of technology in t ..

12 hours ago
 UAE affirms unwavering position to safeguard Pales ..

UAE affirms unwavering position to safeguard Palestinian rights

13 hours ago
 UAE President, Jordanian King discuss bilateral ti ..

UAE President, Jordanian King discuss bilateral ties, regional developments

13 hours ago
 ACRES marks its largest edition with record-breaki ..

ACRES marks its largest edition with record-breaking AED4.3 billion deals

14 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group launches 9th Sustai ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group launches 9th Sustainable Business Leadership Awar ..

14 hours ago
 AEEDC Dubai 2025 discusses latest advancements, te ..

AEEDC Dubai 2025 discusses latest advancements, technologies in dentistry

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan