PFA Introduces ‘milk Traceability System’ In 10 Tehsils Of Punjab
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 20, 2024 | 06:45 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority has introduced the "milk traceability system" in 10 tehsils of Punjab to trace the journey of milk from the farm to store and house.
In this regard, PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid on Tuesday briefed the media about the traceability system, its execution plan as well as registration of milk carrier vehicles.
He said that basically, the "milk traceability system" was all about keeping track of where milk comes from, how it's processed and how it reaches homes. This way, we can ensure that milk we drink and use is safe, clean and up to the standards set by the Punjab Food Authority, he said.
In the first phase, the PFA has selected the 10 tehsils of Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Multan, Sahiwal and Bahawalpur for this programme.
He said that it would be necessary for ‘Gawala’ (milkmen) and milk suppliers to register with the Punjab Food Authority by the end of March.
All milk tankers, chillers, pick-ups, bikes and rickshaws will be registered under the milk traceability system, he added.
The PFA DG further said it was a big step towards ensuring consumer confidence and promoting transparency in the dairy industry. Further, dairy farmers and milkmen can proudly show that their milk is part of a traceable system, which adds value to their products, he added.
He said that the aim of introducing the milk traceability system was to fully monitor the delivery of milk. He said that a complete record of the daily milk supply of the registered milkmen and the suppliers shall be prepared.
Muhammad Asim said that more than 400 million litres of milk had been checked across the province since January 1, 2017, till now. Meanwhile, the PFA discarded 8.240 million litres of substandard and adulterated milk. The PFA has been working on an international scale to bring quality milk and food to the masses, he added.
