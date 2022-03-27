UrduPoint.com

PFA Introducing Mobile Testing Vans To Control Sale Of Adulterated Milk, DC

Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2022 | 11:20 AM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :District administration has decided to depute mobile testing vans at all entry points of the district to control sale of adulterated milk.

This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner Suleman Khan Lodhi while taking to APP here on Sunday He directed health department to prepare training plan for school nutrition supervisors to ensure provision of best quality products to school kids.

He said that the PFA has been given free hands to nab those elements who were involved in selling adulterated milk and playing with the lives of innocent citizens and directed officers concerned to ensure strict monitoring of health related projects in city.

The DC has also directed to initiate special measures for provision of clean drinking water and good quality food items for public, he added.

DC also said that mobile testing vans will check the milk shops and play a vital role to control on selling of adulterated milk.

