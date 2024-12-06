Open Menu

PFA Issued Warnings To 6169 Outlets In Nov

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 11:10 AM

Multan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) issued warning notices to 6,169 food outlets over violations of hygiene standards during the last month of November.

According to the monthly performance report issued here by Director General PFA on Friday,the teams conducted extensive inspections and enforcement activities across the Dera Ghazi Khan and Bahawalpur divisions.

During the month,the PFA teams inspected 14,657 food points, issuing warning notices to 6,169 food business operators. In addition, penalties amounting to Rs. 12.47 million were imposed on 1,235 food units for breaches of food safety regulations

Criminal action was taken against repeat offenders, with FIRs lodged against nine food business operators, and four individuals were arrested for severe violations. 19 food businesses were also temporarily shut down for failing to comply with improvement orders.

The authority reported the disposal of 5,800 liters of substandard milk, 900 kilograms of adulterated spices, 1,263 kilograms of hazardous meat, 733 liters of contaminated water, and 521 liters of rancid oil to protect public health.

Furthermore, the Resource and Licensing Wing processed 221 applications for licenses in the two divisions, ensuring compliance with operational standards.

“Strict monitoring is being carried out at every stage, from food production to distribution,” said Director General PFA,Muhammad Asim Javed.

He emphasized the PFA's commitment to eradicating adulteration and counterfeit practices, reiterating that every possible step was being taken to ensure the availability of safe and healthy food for the public.

This comprehensive effort underscores the Punjab Food Authority's dedication to safeguarding public health and maintaining food safety standards across the province.

