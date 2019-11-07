UrduPoint.com
PFA Issues Notice To 55 Slaughter Houses, One Sealed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 11:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2019 ) :In a bid to ensure the provision of fresh and hygienic meat, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has started inspection of slaughter houses across the province and issued warning notices for improvement to 55 slaughter houses.

Meanwhile, the meat safety teams have stopped the production of one slaughter house and penalized two out of 69 in an operation.

As many as 31 slaughter houses were inspected in Lahore Zone, 21 in Rawalpindi, nine in Multan and eight in Muzaffargarh zone.

PFA Director General Captain (R) Muhammad Usman stated this, adding that the authority had stopped the production of slaughter house over the presence of stale meat, stagnant water in the production area, usage of rusty freezers and worst condition of hygiene.

Apart from that, workers of the slaughter houses did not have medical certificates.

The DG said that the production of the slaughter houses would remain suspended until to meet the rules of the PFA Act.

He further said that most of the slaughterhouses were found following the food safety standards that defined in the Punjab Pure Food Regulations 2018.

Furthermore, he had welcomed for bringing improvements in the management of slaughter houses in the province.

