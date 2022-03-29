UrduPoint.com

PFA Issues Warning Notices To 15 Hotels

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2022 | 07:37 PM

PFA issues warning notices to 15 hotels

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) penalized eight eateries with hefty fines and served warning notices for improvement on 15 food points besides imposing emergency prohibition order (EPO) during the inspection campaign against the leading restaurants and hotels

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) penalized eight eateries with hefty fines and served warning notices for improvement on 15 food points besides imposing emergency prohibition order (EPO) during the inspection campaign against the leading restaurants and hotels.

PFA enforcement teams visited 28 four and five-star hotels during the operation in Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad and other districts of the Punjab, says PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Nissoana.

He said the purpose of inspection drive was to ensure the implementation of Punjab Pure Food Regulations and sustain the provision of quality food at any cost before the start of Ramadan.

The DG said that a team raided a hotel and imposed EPO due to using stale rotten vegetables as well as expired products for preparing food dishes.

He further said the PFA issued warning notices for storing dairy and meat products at one place and the worst condition of hygiene.

Nissoana said the PFA watchdogs also witnessed the violation of labeling laws and food safety standards during the inspection campaign. He said that continuous operations were being carried out on a daily basis without any discrimination to ensure quality food across the province.

The PFA DG said that every small and big food point of Punjab was on the radar of Punjab FoodAuthority. Whereas, the provincial food regulatory body was taking all measures to promotethe food industry, he added.

