PFA Issues Warning Notices To 40 Sugar Mills

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 06:10 PM

PFA issues warning notices to 40 sugar mills

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has issued warning notices to 40 sugar mills for improvement during a province-wide inspection operation of mills before the start of crushing season.

The purpose of the operation was ensuring food safety measures and standards along with provision of safe food in the market as per the Food Act.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said the authority PFA, under the Punjab government policy, was continuing an operation against adulterators to make the province adulteration-free food region.

He said the food safety teams of the authority visited 41 sugar mills in Punjab and found one of them closed.

According to statistics of the inspection drive, the food safety teams examined 19 mills in Lahore zone, nine in Rawalpindi zone and 13 in south Punjab region. The director general said the PFA issued warning to 40 mills, asking them to improve hygienic conditions.

The purpose of the checking was to ensure sugar manufacturing process as per the hygiene principles, as well as to make sure implementation of the food regulations, added the DG.

