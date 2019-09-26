UrduPoint.com
PFA Issues Warning To 19 Hotels, 5 Fined

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 11:31 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2019 ) :On the direction of the DG Punjab food Authority (PFA), the authority started the inspection of big hotels across the province and issued warning and charged heavy fine due to poor hygienic condition.

The teams of the PFA inspected 13 hotels in Lahore, 3 in Faisalabad, 4 in Rawalpindi, 3 in Gujranwala and one in Multan.

After the complete inspection, the PFA teams issued warning to 19 hotels and fined five hotels for having poor hygienic condition and using substandard spices, vegetables and other edible items.

The DG PFA Capt (R) Muhammad Usman said that indiscriminate action against all big and small hotles would continue until they improve the standard of hygienic condition and edible items.

