PFA issues warning to 209 cereal units

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has served warning notices for improvement to 209 cereal production units and penalised 33 others with hefty fines over violations during the province-wide inspection drive.

The authority also stopped production of a unit besides discarding more than 80kg of expired ingredients.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said in a statement on Monday that the food safety teams inspected 268 cereal units across Punjab including 126 in Lahore division, 13 in Faisalabad, 39 in Sahiwal, 25 in Gujranwala, 18 in Rawalpindi, 17 in Sargodha, 21 in Dera Ghazi Khan, five in Bahawalpur and four in Multan.

Raja Jahangir said the use of prohibited ingredients in food preparation could cause stomach and intestinal problems. He said that the authority would continue its indiscriminate action against counterfeiters and adulterators in the province.