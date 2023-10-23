Open Menu

PFA Issues Warning To 209 Cereal Units

Faizan Hashmi Published October 23, 2023 | 04:50 PM

PFA issues warning to 209 cereal units

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2023) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has served warning notices for improvement to 209 cereal production units and penalised 33 others with hefty fines over violations during the province-wide inspection drive.

The authority also stopped production of a unit besides discarding more than 80kg of expired ingredients.

PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar said in a statement on Monday that the food safety teams inspected 268 cereal units across Punjab including 126 in Lahore division, 13 in Faisalabad, 39 in Sahiwal, 25 in Gujranwala, 18 in Rawalpindi, 17 in Sargodha, 21 in Dera Ghazi Khan, five in Bahawalpur and four in Multan.

Raja Jahangir said the use of prohibited ingredients in food preparation could cause stomach and intestinal problems. He said that the authority would continue its indiscriminate action against counterfeiters and adulterators in the province.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Sahiwal Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala

Recent Stories

Dubai Chamber of Commerce Board, Advisory Council ..

Dubai Chamber of Commerce Board, Advisory Council discuss future strategy at Eng ..

37 minutes ago
 TDRA unveils ‘GovSign’ initiative

TDRA unveils ‘GovSign’ initiative

37 minutes ago
 PM Kakar says Chinese investment to give impetus t ..

PM Kakar says Chinese investment to give impetus to Pakistan’s economic growth

50 minutes ago
 Dubai Future Fellowship Programme holds workshop t ..

Dubai Future Fellowship Programme holds workshop to explore solutions for the ch ..

1 hour ago
 SC declares civilians'trial in military courts as ..

SC declares civilians'trial in military courts as unconstitutional

2 hours ago
 Dubai to host ‘Arab Health 2024’ in January

Dubai to host ‘Arab Health 2024’ in January

2 hours ago
IMARAT Launches the New Center of Islamabad: A $50 ..

IMARAT Launches the New Center of Islamabad: A $500M Project

2 hours ago
 GCC unified tourist visa to be introduced between ..

GCC unified tourist visa to be introduced between 2024 and 2025: Al Marri tells ..

3 hours ago
 Consul General of Iran Hassan Nourian is taking pr ..

Consul General of Iran Hassan Nourian is taking practical steps to promote bilat ..

3 hours ago
 ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan decide to bat first a ..

ICC World Cup 2023: Pakistan decide to bat first against Afghanistan today

3 hours ago
 Interior Minister calls for capacity building of P ..

Interior Minister calls for capacity building of Police on scientific basis

4 hours ago
 Senate session to be convened this week to discuss ..

Senate session to be convened this week to discuss Palestine issue

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan