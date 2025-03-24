Open Menu

PFA Joins Hands With Govt For ‘Plant For Pakistan’ Initiative:

Faizan Hashmi Published March 24, 2025 | 11:40 AM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) Under the vision of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s "Plant for Pakistan" initiative, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) actively participated in the noble cause of environmental conservation.

According to a PFA spokesperson, the authority’s field teams planted 20 trees across the district to contribute to the green Punjab vision. Additionally,all food points in the city were directed to plant trees as part of the initiative.

"PFA teams have not only planted trees at food points, but also in various restaurants across the city," the spokesperson added.

Highlighting the importance of trees, the deputy director operation PFA Shahbaz Sarwar stated, "Trees are the only natural means of purifying the air around our planet while they are not just a symbol of beauty but also a sign of life on Earth."

He urged every citizen to actively participate in the ‘Plant for Pakistan’ campaign by planting a tree and fulfilling their national duty.

