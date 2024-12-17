Open Menu

PFA Launch Crackdown Against Substandard Food Items

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 12:30 PM

PFA launch crackdown against substandard food items

SHAIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Punjab Food Authority’s (PFA) teams here on Tuesday launched crackdown against mafia for selling substandard food items and discarded substandered vegetables 35 Kgs, spices 10 kgs, sealed bakeries, shops and imposed heavy fines on them.

A PFA’s team raided on a shop at Arifwala bypass for selling substandard milk and imposed a fine Rs 30,000 on its owner.

Meanwhile, a team checked Sweet and Confectionery unit and imposed fine worth Rs 25,000 on the shopkeeper for violating health standards .

The Director General (DG) said the authority would take indiscriminate actions against food outlets to ensure quality food items to the people.

APP/mwr/378

Related Topics

Punjab Fine Arifwala Kyrgystani Som

Recent Stories

AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new part ..

AUS, Alliance Française of Sharjah forge new partnership

18 minutes ago
 Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are s ..

Greece boart capsizing: Dozens of Pakistanis are still missing, whereabouts bein ..

41 minutes ago
 UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitm ..

UN welcomes Syria Caretaker Government’s commitment to protect civilians

47 minutes ago
 Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with He ..

Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with Healthy Cities Programme

2 hours ago
 Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Po ..

Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Port Vila

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2024

3 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2024

4 hours ago
 Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing in ..

Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing independent Palestinian State

10 hours ago
 International migrants vital force in global labou ..

International migrants vital force in global labour market: ILO

12 hours ago
 Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Ar ..

Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Arab issues

12 hours ago
 OPEC Fund approves close to $1 billion in new deve ..

OPEC Fund approves close to $1 billion in new development financing

12 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China Nationa ..

Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China National Symphony Orchestra in Ras A ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan