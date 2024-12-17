PFA Launch Crackdown Against Substandard Food Items
Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 12:30 PM
SHAIWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Punjab Food Authority’s (PFA) teams here on Tuesday launched crackdown against mafia for selling substandard food items and discarded substandered vegetables 35 Kgs, spices 10 kgs, sealed bakeries, shops and imposed heavy fines on them.
A PFA’s team raided on a shop at Arifwala bypass for selling substandard milk and imposed a fine Rs 30,000 on its owner.
Meanwhile, a team checked Sweet and Confectionery unit and imposed fine worth Rs 25,000 on the shopkeeper for violating health standards .
The Director General (DG) said the authority would take indiscriminate actions against food outlets to ensure quality food items to the people.
APP/mwr/378
