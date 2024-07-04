Open Menu

PFA Launched Crackdown Against Substandard Manufacturing 'kulfi' Units

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2024 | 12:10 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Thursday in a crackdown against substandard manufacturing 'kulfi' units, disposed of about 2000 kulfis (traditional frozen desserts) made of unhygienic ingredients.

According to an official release, about 100 liters of the adulterated mixture used in the preparation of kulfis was also disposed of on the spot.

The owners of the two Kulfi units were fine Rs 10,000 after the crackdown.

The action was launched at Bukhari Road Kot Addu and Sanawan where units of kulfi preparation were checked respectively.

Artificial flavors with unrecommended colors were being used in the preparation of frozen deserts, it was said.

DG PFA made it clear that mixing in the favourite food of children was unacceptable, adding that the action against the adulteration mafia would be continued in the future.

