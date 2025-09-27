Open Menu

PFA Launches Awareness Campaign Under CM’s Adulteration-free Punjab Mission

Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM

PFA launches awareness campaign under CM’s adulteration-free Punjab mission

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched an awareness campaign at Tollinton Market, distributing pamphlets among shopkeepers to promote compliance with international standards for meat and milk quality.

The initiative is part of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Adulteration-Free Healthy Punjab Mission.

PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said the authority is determined to provide safe and quality food to citizens. He stressed that no supplier vehicle carrying milk, meat, or poultry would be allowed on the road without proper checks and traceability. He added that all food safety rules have been clearly explained in the literature distributed among traders.

Since August 1, PFA has inspected 18,820 meat shops, processing units, warehouses, and suppliers. During this period, the authority registered 203 cases, sealed 75 units, and imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 23.249 million on 2,448 food business operators.

Moreover, PFA teams discarded 216,000 kg of substandard and unhygienic meat after examining more than 4.51 million kg of meat.

The DG said the campaign, launched in Lahore’s Tollinton Market, would soon be expanded across Punjab. He emphasized that food business operators must strictly follow hygiene protocols, including medical and laboratory test certifications, wearing aprons, masks, head covers, and gloves. He further noted that chicken sellers are required to undergo annual medical examinations under PFA regulations.

Asim Javaid added that inspection teams would conduct visits in uniform to ensure transparency and strict enforcement. “There will be no compromise on milk quality, and no external pressure will be tolerated,” he asserted. He reiterated that the authority, under the directives of the Chief Minister, is fully committed to eliminating the adulteration mafia and taking stern action against violators.

