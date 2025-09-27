PFA Launches Awareness Campaign Under CM’s Adulteration-free Punjab Mission
Muhammad Irfan Published September 27, 2025 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched an awareness campaign at Tollinton Market, distributing pamphlets among shopkeepers to promote compliance with international standards for meat and milk quality.
The initiative is part of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz’s Adulteration-Free Healthy Punjab Mission.
PFA Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid said the authority is determined to provide safe and quality food to citizens. He stressed that no supplier vehicle carrying milk, meat, or poultry would be allowed on the road without proper checks and traceability. He added that all food safety rules have been clearly explained in the literature distributed among traders.
Since August 1, PFA has inspected 18,820 meat shops, processing units, warehouses, and suppliers. During this period, the authority registered 203 cases, sealed 75 units, and imposed a cumulative fine of Rs 23.249 million on 2,448 food business operators.
Moreover, PFA teams discarded 216,000 kg of substandard and unhygienic meat after examining more than 4.51 million kg of meat.
The DG said the campaign, launched in Lahore’s Tollinton Market, would soon be expanded across Punjab. He emphasized that food business operators must strictly follow hygiene protocols, including medical and laboratory test certifications, wearing aprons, masks, head covers, and gloves. He further noted that chicken sellers are required to undergo annual medical examinations under PFA regulations.
Asim Javaid added that inspection teams would conduct visits in uniform to ensure transparency and strict enforcement. “There will be no compromise on milk quality, and no external pressure will be tolerated,” he asserted. He reiterated that the authority, under the directives of the Chief Minister, is fully committed to eliminating the adulteration mafia and taking stern action against violators.
Recent Stories
6th Annual Emirates Oncology Society Conference kicks off in Dubai
Korean government vows to restore network after data centre fire caused by batte ..
Iraq announces investment opportunities worth US$450 billion
World Tourism Day: Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre strengthens its position on ..
GCC Secretary-General, Uzbekistan FM meet at UNGA to boost strategic ties
UAE sprinter Maryam Karim tops World Athletics’ Under-18 400m hurdles rankings
Crypto payments uncovered in KP terror network
Three suspects arrested for posting offensive video against Punjab CM Maryam Naw ..
Gold Prices continue to soar, Per Tola rate nears Rs 4 lakh
PM Shehbaz orders urgent flood damage assessment
Abdulla Al Hamed explores future of technology, media with Elon Musk, extends in ..
Abu Dhabi-India business forum to deepen trade, investment ties
More Stories From Pakistan
-
International spotlight on PM Shehbaz Sharif’s UNGA address wins praise in all diplomatic, politic ..32 seconds ago
-
RDA seals 50 illegal commercial units, removes encroachments on Chakri Road37 seconds ago
-
Mayor Karachi Inaugurates Pakistan's First Floating Mangrove Biodiversity Park39 seconds ago
-
Wani lauds Prime Minister Sharif for forcefully raising the issues of Kashmir and Palestine at UNGA42 seconds ago
-
Deputy Mayor Karachi directs acceleration of development projects46 seconds ago
-
PFA launches awareness campaign under CM’s adulteration-free Punjab mission47 seconds ago
-
PFA discards 300kg of unhealthy chicken in Lahore50 seconds ago
-
Governor KP offers condolences to bereaved family of road accident victims in Paharpur51 seconds ago
-
Sindh Governor's message on World Tourism Day53 seconds ago
-
Police rescue two minors from forced marriage trafficking in North Waziristan11 minutes ago
-
ATC rejects petition to halt court proceedings11 minutes ago
-
AJK celebrates World Tourism Day with a vision to become a hub of International Tourism11 minutes ago