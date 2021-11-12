UrduPoint.com

PFA Launches Crackdown Against Substandard Food Vendors, Rs 126,000 Fine Imposed

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched crackdown against substandard food vendors and imposed Rs 126,000 fine on violators here on Friday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) launched crackdown against substandard food vendors and imposed Rs 126,000 fine on violators here on Friday.

On the direction of Director General Punjab Food Authority Rafaqat Ali Niswana, operations were underway against those who adulterated food.

Rs 20,000 fine was imposed to a bakery in Multan for using contaminated machinery and poor sanitation arrangements.

In addition, bakeries in Lodhran and Vehari were fined Rs 10,000 each over use of unhygienic material in sweets.

Similarly, Rs 10000 fine was imposed to colour and chemical store over sale of expired flavours to in Lodhran.

The teams also seized 12 kilogramme expired flavours and disposed off later.

The warning notices were also served to 156 shop owners for improvement.

