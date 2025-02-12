PFA Launches Crackdown At M2 Rest Areas
Muhammad Irfan Published February 12, 2025 | 02:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2025) In a concerted effort to ensure safe food for travelers from Lahore to Rajanpur, the
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched a crackdown along the M2 Motorway.
Food safety teams checked 38 food points in Sahiwal and Bhera.
As a result of the operation, one well-known mart was shut down, while nine food outlets were
fined a total of Rs 285,000. Additionally, 28 food points received warning notices
for non-compliance.
During the inspection, large quantities of substandard open spices, expired bread, rotten
tomatoes, onions, and cold drinks were confiscated and destroyed on-site.
"Actions were taken due to the violation of previous instructions and the unavailability of required records,"
said Director General Asim Javed.
He highlighted that many of the well-known food points were found with poor cleanliness, violations of health regulations, dirty freezers, and the mixing of meat and dairy products in unsanitary conditions.
In addition, pests were found in processing areas, and open spices were being used in food preparation. Medical and training certificates for food handlers were missing, and expired bread and spoiled vegetables were being used for fast food. Expired items were also found displayed for sale.
The DG emphasized that such substandard conditions in well-known brands on the motorway are
unacceptable. Surprise inspections of food points at motorway rest stops, bus stands, and GT Road
are ongoing.
