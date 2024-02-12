Open Menu

PFA Launches Crackdown On Sale Of Unsafe Food

Faizan Hashmi Published February 12, 2024 | 05:50 PM

PFA launches crackdown on sale of unsafe food

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2024) On the directions of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Muhammad Asim Javaid,

efforts have been stepped up to curb the sale and purchase of unsafe food in Punjab including

Lahore.

PFA DG Muhammad Asim Javaid said that PFA’s enforcement teams inspected 16 breakfast

points and 44 milk carrier vehicles in Data Ganj Bakhsh Town and Sagiyan, respectively and

penalized seven food business operators (FBOs) with a total fine of Rs105,000 and served

warning notices to nine eateries for improvement.

He said the authority took action against FBOs for preparing breakfast in rusty vessels, failing

to present the necessary records of oil change to the raiding teams and unhygienic working

environment.

Apart from that, workers of the food points did not have medical certificates,

he added.

He further said the food safety teams issued notices to nine FBOs for making improvements.

Moreover, he said that dairy safety teams examined 44 milk carrier vehicles loaded with

more than 44,000 litres of milk.

The director general made it clear that compromising the quality of food items won't be

tolerated at all, while food points were being closely monitored by the PFA. He said that

citizens could contact PFA on its Helpline-1223 for food-related complaints or suggestions.

