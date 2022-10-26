PFA launches door-to-door free milk testing campaign

The district administration Lahore has joined hands with the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to facilitate the provincial food regulatory body in its ongoing door-to-door free milk testing and nutritional counselling campaign

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :The district administration Lahore has joined hands with the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) to facilitate the provincial food regulatory body in its ongoing door-to-door free milk testing and nutritional counselling campaign.

On Wednesday, camps were set up for citizens in Gawalmandi, Mochipura, Kashmir Block, Scheme Mor and Township.

Commissioner Lahore Division Muhammad Amir Jan said collective collaboration between both departments would produce tangible results. The district administration would also provide maximum assistance to the PFA to get the objectives of the campaign.

He said this while addressing the PFA ambassadors and residents of the Gawalmandi at camp. Commissioner Lahore and PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik had sensitised the citizens about free milk testing camps, nutritional counselling desks, side effects of adulterated food and PFA's public service messages.

A door-to-door campaign strategy of the PFA director general was endorsed by the Commissioner Lahore division. He said that the campaign would play a vital role in controlling milk adulteration and ensure provision of pure milk at the doorstep of people. He appreciated students for actively participating in social welfare projects.

The PFA DG said that the Authority would set up a two-day free milk testing camp in different 80 areas of the city on rotation basis to facilitate citizens. He said that nutritional assessment desks have also been set up along with free milk testing camps for local area people to conduct their tests free of cost regarding weight, height, body mass index and fat analyser.