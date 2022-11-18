PFA launches food safety bike squads

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday launched food safety bike squads in Sargodha to redress complaints regarding food outlets by the public.

According to the official sources, food safety officers on motorcycles will address complaints on the spot after visiting concerned places.

Deputy Director Operations PFA Muhammad Shehbaz Sarwar said all possible resourceswere being utilized to provide quality food to the masses.

Operations against sub-standard food sellers would continue on daily basis, he added.