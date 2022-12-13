PFA launches 'Health Champion Program' for children

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched a 'Health Champion Program' for children to keep them strong and healthy.

In this regard, a launching ceremony was held at Government Pilot Secondary school for Boys here on Tuesday.

PFA Director General Mudassir Riaz Malik and Pakistan's number one tennis player Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi participated as chief guest. A large number of students, teachers, and people from different walks of life participated in the event.

Addressing the participants of the event, the DG said the purpose of the Health Champion Program was to give complete awareness and training to children in choosing nutritious food from an early age.

He said that children's height, weight, body mass index, skeletal muscle mass and free nutrition screening would be done at schools during this program.

On the occasion, Aisam-ul-Haq encouraged and persuaded students to follow the guidelines of the PFA team for keeping themselves energetic, fit and healthy in life. He said that education and training on healthy food in children from childhood would play an important role in making a healthy nation in the future.

It was also important for children to eat nutritious food along with participating in sports activities, he added.