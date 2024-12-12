PFA Launches "Healthy Food For Winter" Programme
Faizan Hashmi Published December 12, 2024 | 02:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched "Healthy Food for Winter" programme
at its headquarters, aimed at promoting a healthy food during the winter season.
DG Punjab Food Authority Asim Javed inaugurated the programme and visited
various food stalls set up for the event.
The initiative includes specially designed food recipes to combat winter-related
health issues such as bone problems, immunity boosting, obesity, diabetes, and
improving digestion.
PFA DG Asim Javed, highlighted that the recipes were tailored to support better
health during the colder months. Additionally, recipes have been shared to promote
iron intake for overall body growth and to aid the mental and physical development
of young children.
The dishes menu includes pumpkin soup, eucalyptus tea,
iron-boosting soups, and snacks made from peanuts, almonds, dates, and gram
flour sweets.
"The focus of healthy recipes is not only on taste but also on improving health,"
he said and added "Choosing nutritious food in our daily meals is essential for
maintaining overall well-being".
The PFA has also set up nutrition camps in schools to promote healthy eating,
particularly to protect children from the effects of smog, viral infections, and
cold weather. "Nutritious food boosts the body's ability to fight diseases," he
added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 December 2024
UN appeals for $4 bn in Gaza, West Bank aid in 2025
Fee submission deadline December 16 for undergraduate candidates
Google unveils latest AI model, Gemini 2.0
Malaysian delegation, Azam Tarar discuss repatriation of Pakistani prisoners
Sindh govt to upgrade emergency wards in major hospitals to meet growing demand
COPAIR hosts Advancing Gender Equality and Women Empowerment
'Once-in-a-lifetime': fans revel in Singapore chess showdown
EU agrees tougher sanctions on Russia's 'shadow' oil fleet
IoU highlights empowering local communities, youth to turn waste into resource
Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori pays tribute to security forces for killing 7 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt urged to ease OPD burden on doctors8 minutes ago
-
Dera's Agricultural University holds veterinary medication camp8 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 1000 kg contaminated meat18 minutes ago
-
SCP overrules ECP judgment, reinstates Adil Bazai as MNA28 minutes ago
-
Crackdown on illegal petrol sellers in Nowshera Virkan28 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio drive to start from Dec 16 in Lodhran38 minutes ago
-
Cold wave likely to persist in country38 minutes ago
-
LDA seals another 94 properties in daily operation38 minutes ago
-
NA adjourned amid absence of Ministers; session to resume Friday1 hour ago
-
Eight shops sealed over encroachment:1 hour ago
-
Coordination among departments imperative for successful polio drives: DC2 hours ago
-
IRSA releases 83,000 cusecs water2 hours ago