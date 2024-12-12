PFA launches "Healthy Food for Winter" programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched "Healthy Food for Winter" programme

at its headquarters, aimed at promoting a healthy food during the winter season.

DG Punjab Food Authority Asim Javed inaugurated the programme and visited

various food stalls set up for the event.

The initiative includes specially designed food recipes to combat winter-related

health issues such as bone problems, immunity boosting, obesity, diabetes, and

improving digestion.

PFA DG Asim Javed, highlighted that the recipes were tailored to support better

health during the colder months. Additionally, recipes have been shared to promote

iron intake for overall body growth and to aid the mental and physical development

of young children.

The dishes menu includes pumpkin soup, eucalyptus tea,

iron-boosting soups, and snacks made from peanuts, almonds, dates, and gram

flour sweets.

"The focus of healthy recipes is not only on taste but also on improving health,"

he said and added "Choosing nutritious food in our daily meals is essential for

maintaining overall well-being".

The PFA has also set up nutrition camps in schools to promote healthy eating,

particularly to protect children from the effects of smog, viral infections, and

cold weather. "Nutritious food boosts the body's ability to fight diseases," he

added.