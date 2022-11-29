PFA launches helpline 1223 for immediate redressal of complaints

Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik on Tuesday inaugurated the state-of-the-art special helpline 1223 on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik on Tuesday inaugurated the state-of-the-art special helpline 1223 on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi.

The PFA Director General said that the helpline can be dial from any mobile network or landline while complaints of counterfeiters and adulterated mafia can be lodged at 1223. He said that PFA also linked Rapid Response Bike Squad to 1223 for immediate redressal of complaints. He added that the consumers can get information about the testing of food products including milk, spices, clean water and guidance regarding food licenses.

The Director General further said the PFA will also provide nutritionist services at the 1223 helpline to aware people of diet plans.