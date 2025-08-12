PFA launches phase 2 of School Nutrition Program in collaboration with UNICEF

Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in collaboration with UNICEF, has launched Phase 2 of its School Nutrition Program following the successful completion of Phase 1

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA), in collaboration with UNICEF, has launched Phase 2 of its school Nutrition Program following the successful completion of Phase 1.

In this regard, a consultative meeting between PFA and UNICEF was held in which PFA Director Planning & Coordination Muneer Hussain Chopra briefed participants on the program’s progress and objectives.

UNICEF reaffirmed its commitment to collaborate with PFA on the School Nutrition Program and other initiatives, with both sides agreeing to intensify training and awareness campaigns on balanced diets, food groups, and essential micronutrients.

PFA Director General Asim Javaid said a large-scale implementation strategy has been finalised to ensure the provision of quality food in schools and communities.

He highlighted that 25 percent of children suffer from zinc deficiency and 30 percent from iron deficiency, leading to various health problems. Addressing these nutritional challenges, he stressed a comprehensive and organised plan, starting with educating students about healthy eating.

PFA nutrition experts are training children to consume nutrient-rich foods, while Phase 2 is designed to be more effective and sustainable. The DG emphasised that preventing malnutrition demands coordinated efforts from the outset.

UNICEF representatives praised the DG’s work on nutrition and assured full cooperation in addressing nutrition-related issues across Punjab.