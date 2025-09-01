PFA Launches Phase-2 Of School Nutrition Program In 40 Public Schools
Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2025 | 07:10 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in collaboration with Civil Services academy has launched Phase-2 of School Nutrition Program during an inaugural ceremony held at Walton, Lahore on Monday.
Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Salma Butt, Director General PFA Muhammad Asim Javaid, and DG Civil Services Farha Aziz Khawaja inaugurated the program.
Addressing the ceremony, the participants said that screening of children in 40 Primary schools will be conducted with pre and post evaluations while students will be categorized as A, B, C or D based on health status. Under the program healthy lunch boxes will be distributed free of cost among school children. A target of making four million students “Food Champions” has been set while 135 probationary civil service officers are nominated as ambassadors for phase-2.
Special Assistant to the CM Salma Butt said that Pakistan is among the ten countries most affected by climate change and poverty is worsening malnutrition among children, impacting their education and health. She said that despite limited resources, Phase 1 of the program was successfully executed and the launch of Phase 2 is another landmark achievement.
She added that during recent floods, more than 650,000 people were recovered and 450,000 livestock saved while markets in Lahore, Multan and Bahawalpur were impacted. She said that daily vegetable monitoring is being carried out by PFA to ensure stability in supply and quality.
PFA DG Muhammad Asim Javaid said that 40 percent of children in Punjab suffer from stunting, 28 percent from wasting and 30 percent are under height for their age. He said that PFA has carried out historic enforcement operations across the province in which food adulterators were arrested red handed. PFA also discarded 108,000 litres of fake milk, seized six vehicles and confiscated machinery involved in adulteration.
DG Civil Services Academy Farhan Aziz Khawaja said that one of the officers sacrificed his life while on flood duty, and their service to the public is a matter of pride. He directed civil service officers to remember that they are not 9 to 5 officials but public servants whose top priority must be service delivery and better management. He urged them to spread the message of the School Nutrition Program and ensure that every child in Punjab becomes healthy.
