Open Menu

PFA Launches "Safe Food, Bright Future" Initiative

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 03:00 PM

PFA launches "Safe Food, Bright Future" initiative

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) In a major step toward combating childhood malnutrition, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA)

on Monday launched the “Safe Food, Bright Future” initiative for a healthier Punjab.

The program aims to provide nutritious ready-to-eat meals to 10,000 students

across 40 Primary schools, with each meal containing 480 calories.

The initiative was formally inaugurated at Government Sulaimania Junior Model School

by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab Salma Butt, alongside PFA Director General

Asim Javed.

During the launch event, 280 students received the first servings under the program.

Speaking at the ceremony, Salma Butt highlighted the program’s dual focus on education

and nutrition, emphasizing the importance of food quality in early development.

“It is vital to know what our children are eating, when they are eating, and whether the food is

of quality or not,” she said.

She added that, despite limited resources, the PFA is committed to delivering daily meals five

days a week, primarily targeting children from middle-class families.

"We live in a society where there is a severe lack of awareness about nutrition. This school nutrition program has been designed entirely on international standards,”* the DG PFA said.

He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to food quality across all age groups, stating:

“Under the Healthy Punjab mission, every child—from Lahore to Rajanpur—will grow strong and

make Punjab shine worldwide.”

Recent Stories

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Re ..

Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis& Human Resource Development Chaudhry Sa ..

28 minutes ago
 Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.5 ..

Commercial bank assets in GCC countries reach $3.527 trillion: GCC-Stat

1 hour ago
 ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festiv ..

ALC to organise 4th edition of Al Ain Book Festival in November

1 hour ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition o ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses Arada’s acquisition of UK’s Regal

2 hours ago
 ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judi ..

ATC issues arrest warrants for Asad Qaiser in Judicial Complex attack case

2 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour ..

UAE Team Emirates–XRG crowned champions of Tour de Luxembourg

2 hours ago
Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

Nissan works on developing self-driving technology

3 hours ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, regulatory reso ..

3 hours ago
 Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for deve ..

Tabreed, Johnson Controls enter agreement for development, supply of next genera ..

3 hours ago
 Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off we ..

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude hits Aegean Sea off western Türkiye

3 hours ago
 Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of S ..

Korea’s exports rise 13.5% in first 20 days of September

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Independence Day

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan