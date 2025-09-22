PFA Launches "Safe Food, Bright Future" Initiative
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 22, 2025 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) In a major step toward combating childhood malnutrition, the Punjab Food Authority (PFA)
on Monday launched the “Safe Food, Bright Future” initiative for a healthier Punjab.
The program aims to provide nutritious ready-to-eat meals to 10,000 students
across 40 Primary schools, with each meal containing 480 calories.
The initiative was formally inaugurated at Government Sulaimania Junior Model School
by Special Assistant to the Chief Minister Punjab Salma Butt, alongside PFA Director General
Asim Javed.
During the launch event, 280 students received the first servings under the program.
Speaking at the ceremony, Salma Butt highlighted the program’s dual focus on education
and nutrition, emphasizing the importance of food quality in early development.
“It is vital to know what our children are eating, when they are eating, and whether the food is
of quality or not,” she said.
She added that, despite limited resources, the PFA is committed to delivering daily meals five
days a week, primarily targeting children from middle-class families.
"We live in a society where there is a severe lack of awareness about nutrition. This school nutrition program has been designed entirely on international standards,”* the DG PFA said.
He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to food quality across all age groups, stating:
“Under the Healthy Punjab mission, every child—from Lahore to Rajanpur—will grow strong and
make Punjab shine worldwide.”
