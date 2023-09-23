SARGODHA, Sep 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) initiated the Safe Food City Project in Mianwali to ensure the provision of standardized food as per principles of safety and health.

According to a press release issued by the PFA, a stakeholders conference was held at the Food Authority's office on Thursday which was attended by participants from renowned restaurants, sweets and bakers, fast-food outlets, and grocery stores in Mianwali while various other institutions also took part in the event.

During the conference, the district health authority provided awareness regarding meal nutrition and also informed the participants about the PFA helpline 1223 for any complaints and information.

Later on, an awareness walk was also organized to raise awareness among peopleabout safe food city.