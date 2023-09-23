Open Menu

PFA Launches 'Safe Food City'project In Mianwali

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2023 | 05:50 PM

PFA launches 'Safe Food City'project in Mianwali

SARGODHA, Sep 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) initiated the Safe Food City Project in Mianwali to ensure the provision of standardized food as per principles of safety and health.

According to a press release issued by the PFA, a stakeholders conference was held at the Food Authority's office on Thursday which was attended by participants from renowned restaurants, sweets and bakers, fast-food outlets, and grocery stores in Mianwali while various other institutions also took part in the event.

During the conference, the district health authority provided awareness regarding meal nutrition and also informed the participants about the PFA helpline 1223 for any complaints and information.

Later on, an awareness walk was also organized to raise awareness among peopleabout safe food city.

Related Topics

Punjab Mianwali Event From

Recent Stories

Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s ..

Fujairah Crown Prince attends Prophet Mohammed’s birthday commemoration

3 minutes ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement ..

Sultan bin Ahmed witnesses agreement to implement &#039;Sharjah Sat-2&#039;

18 minutes ago
 COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Asse ..

COP28 Presidency tells United Nations General Assembly: “Climate change is our ..

48 minutes ago
 ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of ..

ZHO disseminates sign language for deaf members of society, facilitate their emp ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality hosts event promoting Beauty of Al Shamkha gardens

2 hours ago
 Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to Lo ..

Nawaz Sharif did not escape from jail to fly to London, says Solangi

2 hours ago
A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Se ..

A Mighty Price-drop Comes to a Stellar realme C-Series Line-up

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with fes ..

Sharjah Airport receives Saudi passengers with festive atmosphere

2 hours ago
 World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan ..

World Cup 2023: Indian Visa delay forces Pakistan to cancel 'team-bounding trip' ..

2 hours ago
 4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference la ..

4th annual Emirates Oncology Society conference launched in Dubai

3 hours ago
 President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

President Xi to inaugurate Asian Games today

3 hours ago
 President stresses for innovative steps to enroll ..

President stresses for innovative steps to enroll 27mln children in schools

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan